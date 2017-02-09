Aguirre to BuCor: Probe how inmates get back lavish living at AFP jail

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has ordered the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) to investigate how high-profile inmates from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) have managed to maintain lavish lifestyle despite their stay inside a military detention facility.

”In connection thereto, you are hereby directed to investigate and verify such report. If so warranted by your investigation, any special privileges granted to these inmates, be it in the form of special favors, improvements and [equipment] in violation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of National Defense (DND) and Department of Justice (DOJ), shall be immediately confiscated or dismantled,” Aguirre said in his one-page memorandum to BuCor chief Benjamin Delos Santos.

The Justice Chief denied report on a document that spelled out how he allegedly granted special privileges to Bilibid inmates who testified against Senator Leila De Lima.

“I have not given any order whether verbal or written allowing special privileges to these inmates,” Aguirre said Thursday.

The Dec. 9, 2016 memorandum which was signed by BuCor Legal Office Chief Alvin Herrera Lim and addressed to Delos Santos, reported on a conference among counsels of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine National Police and the bureau on Dec. 2.

It was mentioned in the said document that BuCor and police allowed the special privileges upon orders of Aguirre.

De Lima also made the same allegation saying she received information about the special privileges particularly mentioning convicted robber Herbert Colanggo.

Aguirre remained unfazed as he dared de Lima to present evidence to back her accusation.

“If she has the evidence, then present it,” Aguirre said.

The use and/or possession of such devices inside the NBP are strictly prohibited with Aguirre himself saying last year that the illegal drug trade proliferated due to the presence of communication gadgets which allowed them to contact their cohorts outside. RAM