Duterte has final say on closure of mines—Gina Lopez

President Rodrigo Duterte has the final say on the closure of the 23 mining firms pending their appeal before the Office of the President, Environment Secretary Regina “Gina” Lopez said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Malacañang, Lopez said the closure order against the operation of the 23 mining firms would only be executory once the President decides on their appeals.

“It only takes effect when it’s rendered final by the President. For example, they can appeal. When the President says to close it, then it’s final,” Lopez said in a Palace briefing.

The mining firms, she said, could continue their operations pending their appeal.

“When they appeal to the President, the mines still continue their operations while it’s on appeal. Then when the President sees the appeal, then it’s final then they can go to court,” she said.

Lopez on February 2 ordered the closure of 23 mining firms, mainly for ruining watershed areas and “indiscriminate mining.”

“It is time for social justice. You cannot run your business and affect our farmers and fishermen. This is not acceptable under the Duterte administration and not acceptable under the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources),” she said.

Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said Duterte and his Cabinet had agreed to observe due process in the closure of the mining firms.

“This means companies affected by mining closures for violations of environmental laws and regulations will be given the opportunity to respond or dispute the audit, or make the necessary remedies to ensure compliance with government standards,” Abella said.

Amid criticisms on her decision, Lopez said due process was followed in the mining audit.

“I have followed the rule of law at every single, single step of the way,” she said. RAM