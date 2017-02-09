Leni says scrapped peace talks a ‘major setback’

Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo on Thursday said the government’s termination of peace talks with communist rebels was a “major setback” especially when “hopes were high that something good will happen” in the negotiations.

She said she hoped this would not end efforts to explore possible agreements.

“Nakakalungkot ‘yung nangyari kasi major setback ito. Pero hindi naman ako nawawalan ng pag-asa na sana both parties hindi huminto sa paghahanap ng points na pag-a-agreehan (The termination of peace talks is saddening because it is a major setback. But I remain hopeful that both parties won’t cease to look for points to agree on),” Robredo said in a press briefing in her Quezon City Office.

“Sana hindi huminto dito. Marami pa ring puntos na pwedeng pagkasunduan so sana ipagpatuloy. ‘Yung pagwithdraw ng ceasefire hindi naman ‘yun ang katapusan. Pwede pa rin namang mag-usap (I hope it won’t end here. There are still many points to agree on so I hope the peace talks would continue. The withdrawal of ceasefire is not yet the end. The peace talks could continue),” she added.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday cancelled the peace negotiations with the communists and declared an all-out war against the New People’s Army. He also branded communists rebels as “terrorists” and “spoiled brats.”

The government also terminated the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG) with the communist rebels, a 1995 deal which guarantees safety and immunity to negotiators, consultants and other personnel joining the peace talks.

Duterte has ordered the arrest of National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) negotiators once they set foot in the country. RAM/rga