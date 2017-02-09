1 killed, 6 hurt in motorcycle accidents in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY – A construction worker was killed while six others were injured in two separate motorcycle accidents in Pangasinan province on Wednesday night.

Milo Bugasao, 47, was thrown off his motorcycle when it collided with another motorcycle at 9:40 p.m. in Barangay (village) Amagbagan in Pozorrubio town.

Bugasao was taken to a nearby hospital but a doctor declared him dead on arrival.

Dennis Lanon, 32, the driver of the other motorcycle, is being treated in a hospital here.

In Malasiqui town, 13-year-old Michael Doria was driving a motorcycle that collided with a motorcycle driven by Angelo Alcantara, 24, at 6:40 p.m. in Barangay Nalsian Norte.

Doria and his passengers — sister Mariel Doria, 18, and Marvin Pagalan — were hurt and treated at a hospital.

Alcantara and his backrider, Marlon Villanueva, 37, were also injured and taken to a hospital. JE/rga