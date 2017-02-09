Sombero faces arrest, detention for absence in Senate probe

Senator Richard Gordon threatened Wally Sombero with arrest and imprisonment at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa should the latter continue to avoid the Senate probe on the bribery scandal at the Bureau of Immigration.

“When this is hearing is finished and there’s no report from Mr. Jack Lam, I will order and recommend that contempt be leveled against Mr. Sombero,” Gordon said during the ongoing investigation of the Senate blue ribbon committee, which he chairs.

“And that when he comes back that he be immediately arrested from the airport and incarcerated in Muntinlupa until he comes around.”

“We will put him in Muntinlupa until he shows up. I’m sure the Senate will support me on that,” Gordon said.

Sombero, alleged middleman of gambling tycoon Jack Lam, has repeatedly failed to attend the hearing of the committee supposedly because of health reasons.

In a letter to the committee, Sombero said he could not attend this Thursday’s meeting as he was refused by airport officials in Vancouver to board a flight back to the Philippines because of his health condition.

Senator Leila de Lima has a pending motion before the committee to cite Sombero in contempt for repeated failure to face te Senate probe. CDG/rga