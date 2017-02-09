NDF rejects ‘improper’ JASIG termination papers

DAVAO CITY — The National Democratic Front said it refused to acknowledge the government’s termination notice of the Joint Agreement on Security on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG) because of a technical error.

Fidel Agcaoili, chair of the NDFP’s negotiating panel, said in a statement that the letter sent by Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process was “improperly addressed.”

“It should have been sent to the National Executive Committee of the NDFP through its Negotiating Panel, and not jointly in one letter to Prof. Sison as Chief Political Consultant and me as Chairperson of the Negotiating Panel,” Agcaoili said. CBB