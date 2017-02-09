Thursday, February 9, 2017
NDF rejects ‘improper’ JASIG termination papers

By: - Correspondent / @kmanlupigINQ
/ 10:38 AM February 09, 2017
Fidel Agcaoili (right), the spokesman of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines and Fr. Joel Tabora SJ., talk about the prospects for peace between the Philippine government and the New People’s Army on June 8, 2016, in Davao City. KARLOS MANLUPIG, INQUIRER MINDANAO

DAVAO CITY — The National Democratic Front said it refused to acknowledge the government’s termination notice of the Joint Agreement on Security on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG) because of a technical error.

Fidel Agcaoili, chair of the NDFP’s negotiating panel, said in a statement that the letter sent by Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process was “improperly addressed.”

“It should have been sent to the National Executive Committee of the NDFP through its Negotiating Panel, and not jointly in one letter to Prof. Sison as Chief Political Consultant and me as Chairperson of the Negotiating Panel,” Agcaoili said. CBB

