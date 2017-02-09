Medal of Valor for 42 SAF troopers OK’d

President Duterte approved on Wednesday the award of the Medal of Valor, the Philippine National Police’s highest honor, to 42 members of the Special Action Force (SAF) who were killed in a clash with Moro rebels in Mamasapano, Maguindanao, during a counterterrorism operation two years ago.

A total of 44 SAF operatives were slain in the incident, but two of them had already been awarded the Medal of Valor award posthumously.

The grant of the Medal of Valor to the 42 other SAF members was one of the requests of their family members during their meeting with Mr. Duterte in Malacañang last month.

Mr. Duterte wrote to Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno on Wednesday to inform him that he was upgrading the Distinguished Conduct Medal or Medalya ng Kabayanihan award of the 42 SAF operatives to the Medal of Valor or Medalya ng Kagitingan Award.

The Medal of Valor is awarded to PNP members who had performed “a deed of personal bravery and self-sacrifice above and beyond the call of duty so conspicuous as to distinguish himself clearly above his comrades in the performance of more than ordinary hazardous service.”

The award may only be given if the police operative faced an enemy force that is so overwhelming compared to government troops.

The award was granted to:

Chief Insp. Ryan Pabalinas, Chief Insp. Max Jim Tria, Chief Insp. Garry Erana, Chief Insp. Cyrus Anniban, Sr. Insp. Joey Gamutan, Sr. Insp. Rennie Tayrus, SPO2 Lover Inocencio, SPO1 Rodrigo Acob Jr., SPO1 Virgel Villanueva, SPO1 Noel Golocan, SPO1 Andres Duque Jr., SPO1 Junrel Kibete, SPO1 Victoriano Acain Jr., SPO1 Roberto Allaga, SPO1 Jedz-in Asjali, SPO1 John Lloyd Sumbilla, PO3 Amman Esmula, PO3 Romeo Senin II, PO3 Chum Agabon, PO3 Glenn Bedua, PO3 Richelle Baluga, PO3 Noel Balaca Jr., PO3 Joel Dulnuan, PO3 Walner Danao, PO3 Godofredo Cabanlet, PO3 Franklin Danao, PO3 Jerry Kayob, PO3 Noble Kiangan, PO3 Ephraim Mejia, PO3 Omar Nacionales, PO3 Rodel Ramacula, PO3 Roger Cordero, PO3 Peterson Carap, PO3 Nicky Nacino Jr., PO2 Russel Bilog, PO2 Windel Candano, PO2 Loreto Capinding II, PO2 Gringo Cayang-o, PO2 Mark Lory Clemencio, PO2 Joseph Sagonoy, PO2 Oliebeth Viernes, and PO2 Angel Kodiamat.

Earlier, the Medal of Valor was given to SAF 44 members Senior Insp. Gednat Tabdi and PO2 Romeo Cempron.