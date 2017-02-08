Duterte: ‘Marcos was never a killer’

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday expressed again his admiration for the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

“Marcos was never really [a] killer. He would have wanted processes to be followed,” Duterte said in a speech at the National Summit Authority (NHA) in Quezon City.

The President recalled how the late strongman handled communist rebels, citing the case of former rebel priest and now Cabinet Secretary Leoncio “Jun” Evasco Jr.

“Philippine Constabulary pa noon eh. Nahuli sila (Evasco) ata gabi na, tapos tumawag sila because we were required then by President Marcos, na pagka yung mga komunista, there has to be an inquest fiscal,” he said.

(The Philippine Constabulary was still around. Evasco was arrested at night. The PC phoned us because Marcos required that an inquest fiscal must be present when processing captured rebels.)

Duterte has once called Marcos the brightest Philippine President, praising the livelihood and agriculture programs implemented during his regime.

The chief executive had ordered the burial of Marcos remains at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (heroes’ cemetery), a decision that sparked widespread public criticisms and protests.