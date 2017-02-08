PNP explains why rogue cops were shamed on TV 

The Philippine National Police explained why erring police officers were lambasted publicly by their commanders on national television.

It’s for the people to see their faces, so if persons they once offended recognize them, they can file formal complaints before the PNP.

“If we show them to the media, it is for the public to come out and say na, “Kilala ko ‘yang pulis na ‘yan. Ginawan din ako ng ganitong kaso!” Para ma-build up pa natin ‘yung kaso sa kanya,” PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

(‘I know that cop. He made a trump up case against me.’ So we can build a case against him.)

PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa drew flak for employing a “shame campaign” against erring police officers before media.

Senators Francis Escudero and Richard Gordon criticized Dela Rosa for humiliating police officers for publicity without doing concrete actions to cleanse the police organization, which President Duterte described as “corrupt to the core.”

Carlos said the PNP cannot come up with the results of their sanctions against policemen committing offenses.

“Hindi po ito pelikula o TV show na pagkahuli may resulta in one hour. We follow the process and we ask for the public’s understanding,” he said.

(This not a movie or a TV show where a case is solved in an hour after an arrest.)

Aside from ordering policemen to do push-ups, Carlos said administrative and criminal charges were filed against police offenders.

“Hindi matatapos sa berating or front leaning rest na ginagawa sa mga pulis. Tumutuloy po ‘yung mga kaso nila,” Carlos said.

(It doesn’t end with berating the police officers. The cases against them will be pursued.)

