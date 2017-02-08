Aguirre turns table on De Lima

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Wednesday turned the table on Senator Leila De Lima who accused him of restoring the privileges of high-profile inmates who testified against her.

Aguirre said when De Lima used the word “restore,” she could mean that such privileges have existed during her stint as Justice Secretary.

“Allow me to point out that Senator De Lima used the term ‘restores,’ it only means that she is admitting that such privileges that she claims were restored were existing during her time as Secretary of Justice,” Aguirre said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aguirre dared De Lima to present proof of her allegations and take appropriate actions if she has the evidence.

“If she has the evidence, then present it,” Aguirre said in a text message.

Aguirre denied giving the instruction and immediately ordered an investigation.

He maintained that there is no quid pro quo in the testimony of the high-profile inmates.

“The best pillow is a clear conscience. And I still sleep soundly at night because I know that I am doing my job and the records will bear me out. I call on our fellow public servants, it is so easy to make accusations. You can accuse me anytime, that is [okay] for as long as you have the evidence to back you up,” Aguirre said.

“When you make unfounded accusations and baseless allegations, you lose credibility. It is your credibility that suffers, not mine”, Aguirre further stated.

De Lima claimed she has “indisputable information” that Aguirre restored the privileges of the high-profile inmates led by convicted robber Herbert Colanggo who testified against her in the House inquiry on the drug trade.

She said among these privileges were the use of cellular phones and other electronic gadgets, television, air-conditioning units and even internet access.

The use and or possession of such devices inside the New Bilibid Prison are strictly prohibited with Aguirre himself saying last year that the illegal drug trade of the inmates proliferated due to the presence of communication gadgets which allowed them to contact their cohorts outside.

De Lima said if Aguirre will deny such accusation, she will show the evidence to members of the Commission on Appointments (CA) which is tasked to deliberate on and approve the appointment of Cabinet officials.

The CA has deferred the confirmation of Aguirre due to the opposition of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV. RAM