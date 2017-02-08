Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Ex-Colombian leader ‘wrong’ in criticizing PH drug war – Pimentel

By: - Reporter / @MAgerINQ
/ 05:32 PM February 08, 2017
BATTLE-READY Members of a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) police team raid a house in a Pasig City slum to serve a search warrant as part of President Duterte’s deadly campaign against illegal drug trafficking. AFP

The government has no policy to kill drug suspects; it is just enforcing the law to protect people from the  menace of illegal drugs,  Senate  President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said on Wednesday.

Pimentel’s defense of the  government’s war  on drugs came after former Colombian President César Gaviria’s  statement  that the drug  problem in the  Philippines  could not  be  solved by killing drug  suspects.

“There is no doubt that tough penalties are necessary to deter organized crime. But extrajudicial killings and vigilantism are the wrong ways to go,” Gaviria wrote  in an opinion piece published in the New York Times  this Wednesday.

Reacting to the former leader’s  statement,  Pimentel said it was “common sense” that killing people should not be allowed  in any country.

“Common sense na iyon e (It’s plain common sense). Killing people is not the solution. You are enforcing the law. We are against drugs because it destroys people. So, how can we kill people to protect people? So killing people is not really the answer to any problem,” the Senate leader told reporters.

“Pero iyong sinabi ni former Presidente Cesar Gaviria (But former President Cesar Gaviria’s statement) like for example the decriminalization of the drug problem, that is wrong. Kasi (Because), we are dealing now with synthetic drugs. This is not  only marijuana, synthetic drugs. We cannot ever even entertain making the use of making synthetic drugs as legal. No way,” he said.

Pimentel said  law enforcers  have to go after drug manufacturers and big time  drug lords  without killing  them.

“No country, especially the Philippines, should not apply the policy to kill,” he said, noting that death  penalty is not even allowed  in the country.

Duterte and his allies in Congress  though are pushing for the revival  of the capital punishment  either on drug-related  cases or heinous  crimes.

Duterte and Pimentel  both belong to the ruling party, PDP-Laban./ac

