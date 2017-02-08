Chavit advises Pacquiao not to pursue presidency

For longtime politician Luis “Chavit” Singson, Filipino boxing champion and now Senator Manny Pacquiao should not pursue the presidency in 2022.

In fact, if the former Ilocos Sur governor had his way, he said he did not want Pacquiao to enter politics at all. Singson, Pacquiao’s friend and adviser, had accompanied the boxing icon in his fights and took part in negotiating his historic bout with Floyd Mayweather.

“From the very beginning, ayaw ko na siyang pumasok sa pulitika kasi parang pinagpala siya sa ating Panginoon na boxer siya, magaling siya as boxer. Sisiraan ka niyan (pulitika), magkakaroon ng lahat ng kulay,” Singson told the Inquirer after a multimedia forum on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

(I didn’t want him to enter politics because he’s blessed by God to be a boxer, he’s an excellent boxer. Politics can ruin you, it can give color to everything.)

“Like si Fernando Poe Jr., idol siya sa pelikula pero noong tumakbo hati. So pinakamasama ‘yung papasukin mo. Pero wala, ang daming sulsol. Wala rin akong magawa kundi suportahan siya,” he added.

(Like Fernando Poe Jr., he was an idol in movies, but when he ran for office, the people were divided. So it’s really bad to enter into. But there were so much urging him on. I couldn’t do anything but support him.)

Pacquiao served as Sarangani representative before being elected senator in the May elections.

“Sabihin ko ‘wag na… Mahirap ang buhay politician,” Singson added, when asked about the possibility of Pacquiao running for president.

(I told him not to do it… Life as a politician is difficult.)

Last year, Pacquiao said he had no plans yet to run for president, but added that he was not shutting his doors on the possibility.

This was after President Rodrigo Duterte called Pacquiao “President to be” during the latter’s 38th birthday celebration in General Santos City. JE