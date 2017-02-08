House leadership forces vote on death penalty

The leadership in the House of Representatives will force a vote on the bill restoring death penalty on heinous crimes

In an ambush interview with reporters on Wednesday, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said he is on his way to meet with the ruling political party the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan in a caucus to come up with a party stand on the death penalty.

He said the members of the ruling party in the lower House who do not want to vote for the death penalty might as well resign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re free to resign from the party,” Alvarez said.

“Kasi party stand nga yan eh (It’s a party stand). If you don’t agree with the party stand, you might as well quit,” he added.

Alvarez also has the same threat to the deputy speakers and committee chairperson who would not approve of the death penalty.

“Deputy speaker na hindi sasama dun sa administration bill, papalitan po natin. Kasi unfair na deputy speaker ka,” Alvarez said, adding that the same applies to lawmakers from the majority who are committee chairpersons.

(Deputy speakers who won’t join the administration bill will be replaced. It would be unfair (if you don’t) because you’re a deputy speaker.)

The leadership in the lower House is forcing a vote on the death penalty following a gridlock in the Senate.

At least nine of the 24 senators have expressed opposition to the death penalty as the Senate started its committee deliberations on the restoration of capital punishment.

Meanwhile, 10 are pro-death penalty, while four are pushing for capital punishment only on drug-related cases.

The Senate deliberations centered on the international treaty obligation International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights pertaining to the death penalty.

The bill restoring death penalty is seen to be a priority legislation in the House of Representatives.

The bill seeks to impose death penalty on more than 20 heinous offenses, such as rape with homicide, kidnapping for ransom, and arson with death.

Speaker Alvarez, President Duterte’s staunch ally in Congress, was among the authors of the bill seeking to reimpose the death penalty after former President now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo abolished capital punishment in 2006 for its failure to deter crime.

Alvarez filed the bill pursuant to President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign promise of returning capital punishment against heinous criminals.

Alvarez’s bill sought to reimpose the death penalty for heinous crimes listed under Republic Act 7659, including murder, plunder, rape, kidnapping and serious illegal detention, sale, use and possession of illegal drugs, carnapping with homicide, among others.

In the bill he co-authored with Castro, Alvarez said there is a need to reimpose the death penalty because “the national crime rate has grown to such alarming proportions requiring an all-out offensive against all forms of felonious acts.”

“Philippine society is left with no option but to deal with certain grievous offenders in a manner commensurate to the gravity, perversity, atrociousness and repugnance of their crimes,” according to the bill.

Duterte won the elections on a campaign promise to restore the death penalty by hanging, even making a snide remark that the convict’s head should be severed by hanging. Alvarez said Congress would look into the cheapest way for the death penalty, either by firing squad, lethal injection or by hanging.

RELATED STORIES