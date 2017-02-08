Communist rebels:  We will survive, weather onslaught and gain strength

DAVAO CITY — Communist rebels have declared they will weather the Duterte administration’s declaration of an all-out war against the New People’s Army and even gain strength.

National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace panel chair Fidel Agcaoili said on Tuesday night the revolutionary struggle of the Filipino people for national liberation would persist despite all the threats from the Philippine government.

“First was Marcos, then Cory Aquino, Joseph Estrada, and many DND (Department of National Defense) secretaries and AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) chiefs of staff since. As before, we shall weather (Defense Secretary Delfin) Lorenzana’s declaration and gain strength,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The revolutionary movement will persist and continue the struggle for the national and social liberation of the Filipino people until a just and lasting peace is achieved in the country,” he added.

Agcaoili said he has already received by email the written notice of termination of the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG) by the Philippine government through Peace Presidential Adviser Jesus Dureza.

“We intend to acknowledge it soon to enable the 30-day grace period to run before it becomes effective,” Agcaoili said in an email.

On the declaration of an all-out war by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Agcaoili said it was “not the first time that such a declaration has been made against the revolutionary movement,” and therefore, revolutionary forces knew what to do to survive, adapt to the situation and deal with government forces.

The Communist Party of the Philippines has been waging an armed rebellion for nearly 50 years through the New People’s Army. The NDFP, its political arm, has been negotiating for peace, on and off, with the Philippine government since the presidency of Corazon C. Aquino. SFM