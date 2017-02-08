5 Abus killed in Sulu clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY—Five members of the Abu Sayyaf Group were killed in a clash with government troops in Sulu province on Tuesday, military reports said.

The firefight that broke out in Sitio Talok-talok on Capual Island in Omar town, said Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, spokesperson of the military’s Western Mindanao Command. She said the slain bandits were members of a group led by Alhabsy Misaya in Sulu.

Petinglay said soldiers recovered five bodies, arrested a member of the Abu Sayyaf and recovered firearms from the clash site.

She said the government’s naval forces conducted a blockade to intercept bandits leaving Capual Island.

“This operational success shows the commitment of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in fulfilling its mandate of bringing internal peace and security in the province of Sulu,” said Maj. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., the commander of the Western Mindanao Command.

“Rest assured that we will continue to abide by the rules of engagement. We will contain the Abu Sayyaf Group with the assistance of the local government and the community,” he added. —JULIE ALIPALA