Erap OKs 3rd reclamation project

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada has approved another multibillion-peso reclamation project on the city’s section of Manila Bay, the third to get the green light since the former President became the city’s chief executive in 2013.

City Hall said the latest project would develop a 407.42-hectare mixed-use commercial and tourism center, as envisioned in a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed on Monday with the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) and UAA Kinming Development Corp.

Like in the past two projects, Estrada said the new development would generate much-needed jobs and revenues for the city and its residents.

“This reclamation project will be a symbol of our mission and vision of creating a city that is prepared for a future of economic prosperity and social equity,” the mayor said in a statement on Tuesday.

Touted as the biggest and most advanced reclamation project on Manila Bay, it would host skyscrapers, business centers, shopping malls, sports and recreational facilities, and educational institutions, the statement added.

This “city within a city” will also have its own water taxi service to ferry tourists around and up to SM Mall of Asia on the other side of the bay.

The MOA was signed two months after Estrada and the PRA approved another project, the P7-billion expansion of Manila North Harbor, which would require the reclamation of another 50 hectares.

In 2013, during his first term as mayor, Estrada also upheld the development of a project known as Solar City, which was approved during the time of his predecessor, Mayor Alfredo Lim.

Environmental advocates then expressed opposition to the 148-hectare project which will be built between the Philippine Navy Headquarters and Manila Bay Yacht Club.

The construction of Solar City and the expansion of North Harbor will begin this year, according to one of Estrada’s aides.