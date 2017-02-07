Lookout bulletin out for NDFP consultants

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) against 20 consultants of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) following the termination of the Joint Agreement on Security and Immunity Guarantee (JASIG).

Subject of the ILBO are the following:

1. Tirso Lagoras Alcantara

2. Ma. Concepcion Araneta Bocala

3. Pedro Heyrona Codaste

4. Renante Macatangay Gamara

5. Alan Valera Jazmines

6. Ernesto Epino Lorenzo

7. Ma. Loida Tuzo Magpatoc

8. Alfredo Amparo Mapano

9. Ruben Abenir Saluta

10. Adelberto Albayulde Silva

11. Benito Enriquez Tiamzon

12. Wilma Austria Tiamzon

13. Ariel Mancao Arbitrario

14. Renato Maranga Baleros Sr.

15. Kennedy Lao-ing Bangibang

16. Jaime Servillano Doria Soledad

17. Rafael Baylosis

18. Alex Birondo

19. Winona Birondo

20. Porferio Dianco Tuna

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II issued the memorandum order to Immigration Chief Jaime Morente, Prosecutor General Victor Sepulveda after a Cabinet meeting in Malacañang.

He instructed both Morente and Sepulveda to coordinate with National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Dante Gierran for the information about the people listed on the ILBO. These information include known aliases, date and place of birth, copy of passport and latest photo.

Aguirre also required contact numbers from the NBI and the Office of the Prosecutor that can be called even beyond office hours in case the NDFP consultants on the ILBO list attempt to leave the country.

“Take all other appropriate actions including, but not limited to, coordinating with other concerned offices and agencies and even airlines, especially since international passengers are customarily required to check-in within a specified number of hours before the flight,” said Aguirre in his memorandum.

A person subject of an ILBO can still leave the country upon clearance from the DOJ.

Aguirre warned that any attempt to violate the ILBO will be held liable.

He ordered the government prosecuting arm to immediately file a case in court and obtain an arrest warrant “if it should be found that there is probable cause to criminally charge the respondents.”

President Rodrigo Duterte has canceled the peace talks with the NDFP following the death of several soldiers despite an existing ceasefire.