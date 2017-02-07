Bato on shaming crook cops: So what?

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa shrugged off criticisms for supposedly subjecting errant cops to a “shame campaign” as punishment for committing offenses.

“So what! Ano ang gusto nila? So what kung makita ang mga mukha nila? Mahiya sila? So what? Ano gusto nilang palabasin?” a visibly irate Dela Rosa told reporters in an ambush interview on Tuesday.

Dela Rosa drew flak for shaming rogue cops on national television, at one point making them do push-ups while shouting curses at them. Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero said Dela Rosa was only doing it for publicity or “pang-TV lang.”

Earlier Dela Rosa brought the 228 cops to Malacañang and presented them to President Rodrigo Duterte, who in turn berated them publicly and showered them with expletives.

Duterte later said they will be sent to war-torn provinces including Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi to fight with terrorists there.

Before leaving Camp Crame for Malacañang, the police chief also berated the 228 officers, who came from different police districts in Metro Manila.

In an earlier interview, Dela Rosa hit back at his critics, saying the officers will not only do push-ups or clean Pasig River, but they will also face administrative and criminal charges.

“I am treating daw my erring cops with kid gloves. Bugbugin ko, kapag binugbog ko naman sabihin nila “PNP chief: Number one human rights violator” binugbog ‘yung pulis yan. So saan ako pupunta?” he said.