Gov’t terminates JASIG with Reds

The Philippine government on Tuesday terminated the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG) with communist rebels.

In a letter addressed to National Democratic Front (NDF) chief political consultant Jose Ma. Sison and NDF panel chairperson Fidel Agcaoili, peace process adviser Jesus Dureza confirmed the termination of the JASIG.

“Following the President’s announcement of the cancellation of the peace talks with the CPP/NPA/NDF and per instructions, the Government is hereby serving this notice of the termination of the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG),” Dureza said in his letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government and the NDF signed in February 1995 the JASIG, which guarantees safety and immunity to negotiators, consultants, and other personnel joining the peace talks.

Despite the cancellation of the peace talks, Dureza said the administration of Duterte “remains committed in its peace efforts by continuing with resolve to explore all opportunities to intensify implementation of genuine reforms for the benefit of the people.”

“We assure our people that the Government will continue its vigilance in the preservation of law and order and in protecting our people against insurgent activities and threats of terrorism, and pursue the enhancement of our democratic institutions,” he said.

“Let us be one in our call for a stop to armed violence and pursue just and lasting peace by ways of peace,” he added. JE