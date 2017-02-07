Duterte sends off ‘crook cops’ to Basilan with insults

MANILA — President Duterte challenged 228 errant policemen to a gun duel as he showered them with insults and all kinds of expletives when they were presented to him in Malacañang on Tuesday.

The searing mid-afternoon heat was no match for Mr. Duterte’s profanity-laden outburst, which was shown live on national television and various social media platforms.

It was his strongest condemnation yet of irregularities in the Philippine National Police, which came to the fore with the kidnap-slaying of South Korean business executive Jee Ick-joo right inside Camp Crame, the national police headquarters.

“Are you angry at me? Wait until I finish my term as President. Let’s have a gunfight. Leche kayo,” a fuming mad Mr. Duterte told the policemen.

“I will not think twice. You will be the next victims of extrajudicial killings. That’s true,” he warned them in a 13-minute dressing-down.

With their heads bowed, the PNP personnel, including some with bulging stomachs, silently stood in squad formation while their Commander-in-Chief was berating them in front of the media in a virtual shame campaign employed by embattled PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

“Don’t dare me to a gunfight (because) I will not back down, you sons of bitches,” Mr. Duterte said in a raised voice. “Wait for me. Six years from now we will see each other again. As I have said, I’m not a weak leader chosen by the rich in Metro Manila. I was voted by the people.”

Dela Rosa, who was assailed by some lawmakers for using the erring policemen for a media stunt, said he presented the PNP personnel to the President as part of the efforts to weed out scalawags from their ranks.

“As I have said, I will do anything to clean the PNP. I don’t care if they will be put to shame. If they are embarrassed, I am more embarrassed because I am the (PNP) chief. It means I’m a bad egg like my subordinates,” Dela Rosa told reporters.

The Chief Executive said he actually wanted to throw the policemen in Pasig River, but decided against it to avoid criticisms from human rights advocates.

“Just return here wearing swimming trunks. Clean the Pasig River. Drink the river water because it’s polluted,” he said.

He gave them 15 days to “prepare to move out” for their eventual deployment to Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-tawi to fight the notorious Abu Sayyaf bandits or just quit from the service.

“Start to move out. If you do not want to go there, go to your superior officer and tell them that you’re going to resign,” he said.

“If you leave the service, if you opt to retire, then behave. Find a clean and decent job,” he said, adding that he would create a military-led task force to monitor their movement.

The President acknowledged that most policemen were receiving meager salaries, but stressed it was not a justification for them to engage in illicit activities.

He also underscored his support for the 170,000-strong force as he noted how he had assisted the local police during his term as mayor of Davao City for 23 years.

“You cannot question my support for the police. Look at Davao. There’s no abusive policeman there. There’s no checkpoint. No nothing. Why do policemen survive there? Because they have simple lives,” said Mr. Duterte.

“How about you? Imagine how many of you fool around in the service! You sons of bitches! The government is just wasting the people’s money for your salaries,” he said.

“I know the culture of the police. Two out of five policemen have two wives. That’s your problem. When you are in uniform, have your gun and your badge, you act as if you’re somebody. You think highly of yourselves.”

Before leaving to attend the Cabinet meeting, Mr. Duterte again flared up: “You remain standing there. Wait for me because I will speak to you again later. You sons of bitches. I will throw water at you… If I see somebody relaxing, I will kick you. Try me.” SFM/rga