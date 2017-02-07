Court grants Bong Revilla’s furlough to be at father’s surgery

The Sandiganbayan has granted the motion of former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., detained for plunder over the pork barrel scam, to visit his ailing father when the latter undergoes surgery.

In a resolution released Tuesday, the anti-graft court First Division partially granted Revilla’s urgent motion for furlough due to humanitarian considerations.

The court allowed Revilla to visit his father on Feb. 8 from 6 a.m. to 12 noon for the surgery.

The court also granted Revilla’s furlough on Feb. 9 from 4 p.m to 8 p.m.

The court said Revilla is not allowed to bring communication devices, and that media interviews are not allowed.

The court said Revilla should shoulder the expenses by the police, who were tasked to escort Revilla to the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig and nowhere else.

In his urgent motion, Revilla asked the antigraft court’s First Division to allow him to be with his father on Feb. 8 from 6 a.m. to 12 noon, and on Feb. 9 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Revilla said his 82-year-old father Ramon Sr. had been diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis and was set to undergo trans-arterial aortic valve replacement.

The surgery will be on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. with the preparation starting at 7:30 a.m.

Revilla said he felt it his obligation to be at his father’s side to provide assurance and support.

According to him, his father requested that he be at his side during the surgery.

“Deeply worried and concerned about this recent unfortunate development, Senator Revilla again respectfully implores this Honorable Court’s kind consideration and compassion that he be allowed to visit, and be with his ailing and weak father while he is undergoing this major surgery,” Revilla said through his lawyers.

In the past, the court granted Revilla’s request to visit his father, who is at the intensive care unit of St. Luke’s in Bonifacio Global City.

Revilla told the court that his father was again rushed to the hospital on Jan. 20 due to coronary heart disease.

Revilla Sr. was in and out of the hospital from Jan. 26 to 31.

Earlier, Revilla’s father was hospitalized due to severe sepsis secondary to pneumonia.

Revilla recently lost his petition before the Supreme Court, which sustained the finding of probable cause for plunder against him.

The elder Revilla is known for his role in the movies like “Nardong Putik,” while Revilla Jr. took on another prominent movie role as the “Panday.”

Revilla surrendered and was detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in 2014 as he stood trial for plunder.

He is accused of pocketing P224.5 million in kickbacks from his pork barrel fund.

Also detained for plunder is Revilla’s colleague, former senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada, who was denied bail while accused of pocketing P183.7 million in kickbacks. Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile, now out on bail, is accused of receiving P172.8 million in kickbacks.

Their plunder and graft charges were filed with the Sandiganbayan by the Office of the Special Prosecutor in June 2014. Their trial is underway. RAM/rga