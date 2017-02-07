Trillanes to Duterte: Ax communists in Cabinet

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV dared President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday to fire all communist rebels he appointed to government to prove that its all-out war against the communist rebels is not just another “bluster.”

“It’s about time,” Trillanes said in a statement, reacting to the government’s declaration of an all-out war against the New People’s Army (NPA).

“But to prove that this is not another bluster, President Duterte must immediately fire the CPP (Communist Party of the Philippines) officials whom he appointed to various high positions in government,” he added.

Instead of waging a new war against the communist group, Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero urged both camps to just return to the negotiating table and continue their peace talks.

“I don’t agree that an all-out war against the rebels should be called this time. Both parties are responsible for the collapse of the peace talks, although it must be recognized that it was the CPP-NPA who cast the first stone so to speak,” Escudero said in a separate statement.

“There is no reason really for either party to totally close the possibility of peace or continuing the peace talks, however difficult it may seem at this point in time. Any new war waged will just breed a new generation of insurgents,” he said.

Escudero then urged the rebel group “to re-examine its position and pursue concessions towards peace” and for the government “to never close the door towards peace.”

Trillanes and Escudero are both members of the Senate minority bloc. RAM/rga