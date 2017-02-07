Napolcom: All SAF 44 commandos deserve Medal of Valor

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte the awarding of the Medal of Valor to 42 members of the Special Action Force (SAF) who died in Mamasapano, Maguindanao, on Jan. 25, 2015.

“The Napolcom en banc chaired by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary and Napolcom Ismael Sueno endorsed to the Office of the President Resolution No. 2017-077 dated January 31, 2017 recommending the conferment of the Philippine National Police highest award on the 42 SAF heroes who were previously awarded with the PNP Distinguished Conduct Medal-Posthumous (Medalya ng Kabayanihan) on November 25, 2015,” the Napolc said in a statement on Tuesday.

On the second anniversary of the Mamasapano bloodbath, President Duterte gave the PNP until the end of January to study whether the rest of the so-called SAF 44 were also qualified to receive the highest award in the PNP.

Two officers from the SAF 44: Chief Insp. Gednat Tabdi and PO2 Romeo Cempron, have been posthumously awarded the Medal of Valor.

“While the Napolcom is committed to cleanse the PNP of rogue cops, it also continues to recognize commendable acts, self-sacrifice and bravery of our police officers. We will never forget the SAF 44 heroes. It is only right and just to award all of them with the highest recognition, the Medal of Valor or Medalya ng Kagitingan,” Napolcom vice chair Rogelio Casurao said. CBB/rga