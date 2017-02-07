Bong Revilla seeks furlough to be at father’s surgery

Former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., detained for plunder over the pork barrel scam, has asked the Sandiganbayan for furlough to be with his ailing father when the latter undergoes surgery.

In his urgent motion, Revilla asked the antigraft court’s First Division to allow him to be with his father on Feb. 8 from 6 a.m. to 12 noon at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Revilla also asked for furlough to visit on Feb. 9 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Revilla said his 82-year-old father Ramon Sr. had been diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis and was set to undergo trans-arterial aortic valve replacement.

The surgery will be on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. with the preparation starting at 7:30 a.m.

Revilla said he felt it his obligation to be at his father’s side to provide assurance and support.

According to him, his father requested that he be at his side during the surgery.

“Deeply worried and concerned about this recent unfortunate development, Senator Revilla again respectfully implores this Honorable Court’s kind consideration and compassion that he be allowed to visit, and be with his ailing and weak father while he is undergoing this major surgery,” Revilla said through his lawyers.

In the past, the court granted Revilla’s request to visit his father, who is at the intensive care unit of St. Luke’s in Bonifacio Global City.

Revilla told the court that his father was again rushed to the hospital on Jan. 20 due to coronary heart disease.

Revilla Sr. was in and out of the hospital from Jan. 26 to 31.

Earlier, Revilla’s father was hospitalized due severe sepsis secondary to pneumonia.

Revilla recently lost his petition before the Supreme Court, which sustained the finding of probable cause for plunder against him.

The elder Revilla is known for his role in the movies like “Nardong Putik,” while Revilla Jr. took on another prominent movie role as the “Panday.”

Revilla surrendered and was detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in 2014 as he stood trial for plunder.

He is accused of pocketing P224.5 million in kickbacks from his pork barrel fund.

Also detained for plunder is Revilla’s colleague, former senator Jinggoy Estrada, who was denied bail while accused of pocketing P183.7-million in kickbacks. Enrile, now out on bail, is accused of receiving P172.8-million in kickbacks.

Their plunder and graft charges were filed with the Sandiganbayan by the Office of the Special Prosecutor in June 2014. Their trial is underway. CBB/rga