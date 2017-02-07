PNP holds memorial service for Korean

As far as Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa is concerned, a “Korean mafia” did not have anything to do with the kidnapping and murder of Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.

Speaking to reporters at Camp Crame, Dela Rosa said he was doubtful of a report quoting a retired police general as saying that Jee’s case was the work of the so-called mafia.

“Please keep separate our official line from those of retired [police generals] who are giving conjectures and opinions about the case. They are not on top of the case,” he added.

Dela Rosa stressed that the investigation of Jee’s case was being handled by the PNP and National Bureau of Investigation.

“They want to develop this Korean mafia theory. They are trying to feed me this theory and make me agree but as of now, we cannot say that,” he said.

Despite his doubts, however, the PNP chief ordered a deeper investigation into the alleged existence of the mafia which supposedly controls prostitution and the illegal drug trade in Cebu province.

Dela Rosa said that it was President Duterte who informed him of the existence of the mafia based on intelligence information.

But in Jee’s case, the PNP chief insisted that it was a case of extortion gone wrong carried out by rogue policemen and NBI agents.

Jee was abducted in Angeles City on Oct. 18, 2016 and killed that same day inside Camp Crame, the PNP national headquarters. His kidnappers later demanded and received a P5-million ransom from his wife.

A major suspect in the case, SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel of the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group, denied involvement and pointed to his superior, Supt. Rafael Dumlao, as the brains. Dumlao, for his part, also denied Isabel’s claims and accused NBI National Capital Region Director Ricardo Diaz of participation in the kidnap-murder case.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has dropped kidnapping as the motive in Jee’s case with authorities now looking at the possible involvement of a Korean mafia and a rival manpower supplier.

“Every angle and theory will be covered by the joint investigation. We have no conclusions now but it is definitely not kidnapping, it’s just an afterthought on the part of abductors,” Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said in an interview with reporters.

“We have information that some Koreans are involved but it is premature to divulge. I had heard of rivalries [between Koreans] when I was with Clark Development Corp. for five months,” said Aguirre.

In a statement, the South Korean Embassy urged the Philippine government to protect its nationals in the country as a memorial service for Jee was hosted by the PNP at Camp Crame on Monday.

“His death has placed a permanent dark spot in the history of the police force … but I am here today to assure the bereaved family we in the PNP are giving our best efforts in getting to the bottom of the case to get justice. I humbly reach out to the [Korean] community, [to stress] that the PNP remains sincere in its mandate to serve and protect. The PNP will continue to intensify operations to secure local and international communities,” Dela Rosa said.

The ceremony was also attended by Jee’s friends and employees, Korean Ambassador Kim Jae-shin and former President Gloria Arroyo.

The Korean Embassy said a smaller memorial service would be open to the public at 3 a.m. daily from Feb. 7 to 13 at the PNP multipurpose hall. —WITH GIL CABACUNGAN, JOCELYN R. UY AND JODEE A. AGONCILLO