Trump advised to do a Duterte

Some White House advisers of President Donald Trump want the controversial US chief executive to “do a Duterte” in dealing with terrorists and drug dealers and bringing down the crime rate in America.

I got this information from an American friend who has access to the White House.

In a phone conversation I had with him last week, my friend said many of Trump’s close advisers admire Mr. Duterte’s way of dealing with criminals and drug dealers.

“Knowing Trump, I’m sure he will follow the advice of his advisers,” my American friend who is from California said.

The advisers of the new but controversial US president know that the peace and order situation in the country has considerably improved since President Digong took over, according to my friend.

A frequent visitor to Manila, my friend had predicted that if Trump got elected to the White House, he and President Digong would become good friends.

“Both are straight talkers and doers, Mon,” my friend said.

My friend informed me Trump had invited President Digong to his inauguration and even asked me to accompany our Chief Executive because he would give me a tour of the White House.

(Mano Digong didn’t accept the invitation, saying he didn’t want to set foot in the United States.)

There goes Philippine National Police Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa with his clownish antics again!

The PNP chief berated in front of TV cameras Pampanga policemen for abducting and extorting money from some Koreans in Angeles City months ago.

To top it off, Bato ordered the errant cops to do push-ups as punishment.

The policemen’s shenanigans surfaced after the kidnapping of Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo by antinarcotics cops who killed him inside Camp Crame in October.

Giving policemen who commit heinous crimes light punishment is like encouraging them to carry on.

Bato might as well have whispered to the errant cops: “Gawin ninyo uli, mga bata (Do it again, boys).”

Bato was playing to the media to boost his reputation as a funnyman, the first PNP chief in history to consider the post a circus stunt instead of a serious job.

It’s surprising why Bato still remains at his post despite all his boo-boos.

Environment Secretary Gina Lopez’s order to close down 23 mines should send a strong message to mining companies that the present dispensation won’t tolerate the destruction of the environment over economic gains for the country.

Lopez, a longtime environmentalist, ordered the closure of the mines for operating in watersheds.

“You cannot have any kind of mining operations in a watershed. Water is life,” she said.

Her appointment as environment chief was among the President’s wisest decisions.

Unlike her predecessors, Lopez can never be bribed by big business.

Although she belongs to the wealthy Lopez family which owns ABS-CBN, Gina doesn’t care about money, being a former Buddhist nun.

Years ago, she panhandled in India for her faith.