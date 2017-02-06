Monday, February 6, 2017
2 soldiers wounded in Sorsogon clash

- Correspondent
/ 09:08 PM February 06, 2017
LEGAZPI CITY, Albay — Two government soldiers were wounded in a clash with suspected communist rebels in Casiguran town, Sorsogon province, on Monday, an Army official said.

Col. Fernando Trinidad, commanding officer of the 903rd Brigade of the Philippine Army, said soldiers, led by Lt. Niko Pendijito, were conducting patrol operations when they chanced upon 15 New People’s Army rebels in Sitio Kabungahan in Barangay Trece Martires at 8:40 a.m.

He said a 10-minute firefight ensued, wounding two soldiers who had yet to be identified on Monday afternoon.

Trinidad did not say if the NPA rebels suffered any casualty.  SFM

