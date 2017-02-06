Duterte reminds billionaire tycoons: Pay taxes correctly

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday called on the country’s richest billionaires to pay their taxes correctly to contribute in curbing corruption in the country.

“Magbayad lang kayo nang tama (Just pay your taxes properly). I promise you, there will be no corruption,” Duterte said in his speech during the launch of Bureau of Internal Revenue’s tax campaign for 2017 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

“Kayo talagang Pilipino by heart, correct collection and correct spending… Basta kung ano ang binayad ninyo (Whatever you pay), the spending will be there for you to see,” he added.

The President also urged BIR employees not to tolerate corrupt taxpayers.

“The first whiff or suggestion of corruption, na manghingi, sampalin at murahin ninyo (slap and curse them),” he added.

In an earlier speech in Malacanang before proceeding to the BIR event, Duterte used profanities as he urged big businessmen to pay their taxes.

“Mas gusto ko ang ganito (I prefer it this way) rather than face a crowd of millionaires and billionaires asking for more. I’m not comfortable with them. That’s why pupunta ako sa BIR (I’m going to BIR) and I’m about to face the big—sabihin ko talaga (I’ll tell them) just pay your taxes,” he said.

“P*****i** bumayad kayo, kung ‘di papatayin ko kayo (Pay up or else I’ll kill you). You pay your taxes and pay it correctly because we need it to run the government,” the President added. JE/rga