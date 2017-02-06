Duterte praises Marcos as ‘most enterprising president’

]

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday praised anew the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos for the livelihood and agriculture programs implemented during the latter’s regime.

Speaking during the launch of “Hardin ng Lunas” livelihood program in Malacañang, Duterte called Marcos the “most enterprising president.”

“Marcos, for whatever his faults, was really an enterprising Ilocano. ‘Yung ‘Biyayang Dagat’ niya was just corrupted along the way,” Duterte said in his speech, referring to the fisheries loan and guarantee fund in the Marcos era.

“Marami siyang mali pero huwag naman nating sabihin na wala siyang ginawa (He has many faults but let’s not say he didn’t do anything). He was the most enterprising president that we ever had, he came from the province where he grew up in a simple country life,” he added.

In several instances, Duterte earlier said he was thinking of copying the Marcos government’s programs for farmers and fishermen like “Masagana 99” and “Biyayang Dagat.”

“Masagana 99,” an agricultural enhancement program launched in 1973, was a set of productivity incentives from low-cost credit to fertilizer subsidies and technical and price support. “Biyayang Dagat” provided soft loans to fishing organizations through the Land Bank of the Philippines. JE/rga