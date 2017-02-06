Duterte calls Reds ‘spoiled brats,’ orders arrest of leaders

A day after tagging them as “terrorists,” President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday called communist rebels “spoiled brats” and “arrogant” in their demands to the Philippine government, which he said prompted him to terminate peace negotiations.

“Itong mga komunista… they are spoiled brats. Akala mo sila ‘yung nasa gobyerno kung mag-make ng demands,” Duterte said during the launch of “Hardin ng Lunas” livelihood program at the Presidential Security Group compound in Malacañang.

(These communists are spoiled brats. You’d think they’re the ones in government by the way they make demands.)

“Peace is not possible during our generation, I’m sorry,” he added.

A day after lifting the ceasefire with the New People’s Army, Duterte on Saturday announced the cancelation of peace talks with the Reds and ordered government negotiators in Rome to come back to the country.

Duterte slammed the communists for demanding the release of about 400 political prisoners even when the peace talks were still ongoing.

“Ni-release ko na lahat ‘yung mga leaders nila for Oslo (talks). They said they wanted 18 released, biglang naging 400. That’s given after a successful talks… Eh ‘di mag-surrender na lang ako. Kayo na lang sa Malacañang,” he said.

(I released all their leaders for the Oslo talks. They said they wanted 18 released, now they want 400. That’s given after a successful talks… Well then I’ll just surrender. You be the ones in Malacañang then.)

The President also reiterated his order to immigration officials to be on the lookout for jailed leftist leaders who were freed to participate in the negotiations. “Once they arrive here, they will be arrested and they will go back to prison,” Duterte said. JE/rga

