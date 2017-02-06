AFP, NPA clashes reported over weekend after ceasefire lifted

Clashes between the military and communist rebels have been reported over the weekend, days after both sides lifted their ceasefire declarations.

Several incidents were reported in Occidental Mindoro, Davao, Compostela Valley and Iloilo, culled military reports showed.

In Occidental Mindoro, the Army’s 67th Infantry Battalion encountered members of the New People’s Army at Sitio Kalibunlibunan in Brgy. Pinagturilan, Sta. Cruz on Sunday, Army’s 2nd Infantry Division public officer First Lieutenant Xy-zon Meneses said.

The 30-minute encounter left one NPA rebel killed and the government troops were able to recover bombs, ammunition and personal items.

Soldiers of the 61st Infantry Battalion figured with communist rebels in Brgy. Cabatangan in Labunao, Iloilo on Saturday noon.

The troops recovered a rifle, different weapons and ammunitions, and personal belongings.

In Misamis Occidental, NPA leaders Lito Elmodlan and Maria Bella Elmidollan were also arrested last Saturday.

The two were facing warrant of arrest for multiple attempted murder.

The military also alleged that the NPA burned a banana packing plant in Pantukan, Compostela Valley on Sunday. The cost of damage was estimated at P1 million.

Soldiers from the 7rd Infantry Battalion also battled with the NPA in Sitio Kisoy, Brgy. Little Baguio in Malita, Davao Occidental on Monday.

No casualty was reported, the military said.

The NPA announced that it would terminate its unilateral ceasefire on Wednesday last week. The government also declared that it would lift its ceasefire two days later.

President Rodrigo Duterte scrapped the peace negotiations between the government and communist rebels last Saturday. JE

