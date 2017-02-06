Cops urged: Be like modern-day heroes ‘Cardo Dalisay,’ ‘SAF 44’

While Interior Secretary Ismael “Mike” Sueno admitted that the Philippine National Police (PNP) is facing a crisis, he reiterated his support for the 165,000-strong police force and its beleaguered chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

But at the same time, Sueno urged the men and women of the police to emulate modern-day heroes like “Cardo Dalisay,” the protagonist in the hit action-drama series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” portrayed by actor Coco Martin, and the 44 Special Action Force commandos who died in an ill-fated operation against a terrorist in Mamasapano, Maguindanao.

“We cannot deny that we are facing a crisis in this agency…To effect change on a larger scale, we must start the change from within. Let us show to the people that the spirit of heroism is still alive in the police force,” Sueno said when he addressed Camp Crame-based cops during the 26th PNP foundation day celebration on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sa mga taong inaasahang maging modern-day heroes tulad ni Cardo Dalisay mula sa teleseryeng ‘Ang Probinsyano’ at ang ating mga true-to-life heroes tulad ng SAF44 (To the people being counted on to be modern-day heroes like Cardo Dalisay from ‘Ang Probinsyano’ and the true-to-life heroes like the SAF44). Let their sacrifices for the country not be in vain,” Sueno continued.

The chief of the Department of Interior and Local Government, which oversees the police organization, then expressed his support for Dela Rosa and his campaign for transparency and accountability to cleanse the PNP of its anomalies.

He also reminded the cops that the PNP “should not be a place for those who are like wolves in sheep’s clothing,” stressing that these bad cops overshadow the efforts of “trustworthy and loyal” members of the police force.

“The scalawags must be stopped in their tracks before they continue to tarnish the integrity of the agency as a whole. We call once again for officers to strictly commit to the PNP’s professional and ethical standards and above all, aspire to become honorable men and women deserving of the President and public’s trust,” he said.

President Duterte earlier lambasted the PNP for being an agency that is “corrupt to the core,” eventually removing the police’s power to lead the war he waged against illegal drugs.

This was after the controversy on the killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo by antinarcotics cops inside Crame rocked the PNP. JE