Hontiveros files bill for health interventions for drug users

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday filed a bill that would replace the government’s “corrupt and abusive” anti-drug campaign with an “alternative health and law enforcement strategy” that would prohibit, among others, the conduct of mandatory drug testing in schools, and other public and private places.

Hontiveros said Senate Bill No. 1313 aims to provide a comprehensive public health approach to the country’s drug policy and establish appropriate barangay-based programs and services for drug-related issues and concerns.

“The suspension of Oplan Tokhang is a recognition that a simplistic crime and punishment approach is simply ineffective. Drug use remains to be a public health issue. That is why institutionalizing public health interventions for drug use is necessary for an effective drug policy,” she said in her explanatory noted of the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Philippine National Police has suspended its anti-drug campaign dubbed as “Oplan Tokhang,” following the alleged involvement of some of its officers and personnel in the abduction and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.

“This will be our alternative to the strictly punitive and very violent campaign that has been senselessly claiming the lives of people we could have saved and kept alive. People who could use a second chance,” Hontivero said.

“Nobody is beyond redemption. So we should explore alternatives beyond Oplan Tokhang and in compulsory rehabilitation. We should shift our policy from punishment to treatment. We should offer hope not death,” the senator added.

Hontiveros said her bill seeks the creation of a Health Intervention for Drug Use Bureau (HIDUB), which will establish and implement along with local government units (LGUs) a National Health Intervention for Drug Use Program, absorbing existing drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation programs of the Department of Health (DoH).

It also seeks to create barangay-based health intervention and rehabilitation programs and centers for drug dependents to be able to provide intervention programs, such as consultation, case management, psycho-education, counseling, health and social support, relapse management, and other evidence-based health interventions and strategies.

If passed into law, drug users under a voluntary treatment and rehabilitation program, who is either discharged from confinement or is under a diversion program, would be exempted from any criminal offense.

The bill, at the same time, prohibits compulsory confinement of any drug users, who refuse to undergo voluntary treatment and rehabilitation.

The measure also prohibits the following:

* Mandatory drug testing in schools, workplaces, and other public or private places

* Involuntary treatment and compulsory detention of drug dependents

* Any intervention, which inflicts physical or psychological trauma to people involved with drugs

* Denial of health services by virtue of health status

* The unfair or unjust treatment of any person on the basis of his or her actual or perceived involvement with use that leads to the nullification or impairment of his or her rights and freedoms.

“The use of discriminatory language, hate speech and terms or labels promoting stigma against PWUDs (people who use drugs) shall likewise be prohibited,” the bill further said.

Any public officer, who would be found guilty of committing any crime of the prohibited acts, may be suspended for up to 12 months without pay, or face removal from office and perpetual disqualification. JE/rga