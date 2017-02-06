Ex-Caloocan mayor Boy Asistio dies
Former Caloocan mayor Macario “Boy” Asistio Jr. passed away on Monday, according to his family. He was 80.
Actress Nadia Montenegro, Asistio’s partner, said the former mayor died at 10:55 a.m.
“Thank you Lord for his life. Open the gates of heaven for Boy. Details of the interment will follow,” Montenegro wrote on Instagram.
I love you forever Daddy! Thank you for being the best father any child would want 😭😭😭😭😭 hindi ka na mahihirapan hindi ka masasaktan. Thank you for everything dad. God has gained another angel an extraordinary angel. Hindi namin papabayaan isat isa. Salamat salamat I love you so much!!!! See you soon Daddy!!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤❤❤❤❤ You fought til the end but its time for you to go home and rest. I LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!!!😭
Asistio was survived by his two daughters with Montenegro, Ynna and Alyana Asistio.
He served as Caloocan mayor from 1980 to 1986 and 1988 to 1995. He ran again in the 2013 midterm elections but lost to Oscar Malapitan.
Philippine Entertainment Portal earlier reported that Asistio suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to a Quezon City hospital last Wednesday. YG/JE/rga
Ang aking pangako Na ang pag-ibig ko'y laging sa'yo Kahit maputi na ang buhok ko.. Ang nakalipas ay ibabalik natin.. Thank you Dad for everything. I will miss everything about you most especially your beautiful smile that lightens up my EVERYDAY. This is gonna be hard but I know that you are in a better place now with your parents whom you loved the most and ditse your sister/best friend. How can I move on when the person who made my life worth living for is gone??? Please guide me from up above dada❤ batukan mo ko pag may magiging palpak ako? 😭💔😔.. kiss me goodnight everyday night please daddy?😔 it's time to rest now my Iron man, you have given your life to everyone already.. it's time to think of yourself.. I can't imagine my life with out you but you always tell me " anak, kahit ano'ng magyari good or bad, accept and move forward.." aalagaan namin ang isat isa dad! Salamat sa lahat ng naiwan mo'ng magandang alaala sa lahat ng tao na naging parte ng buhay. MAHAL NA MAHAL NA MAHAL kita❤🙏🏻❤🙏🏻 I will miss you everyday 💔😔😭