Ex-Caloocan mayor Boy Asistio dies

Former Caloocan mayor Macario “Boy” Asistio Jr. passed away on Monday, according to his family. He was 80.

Actress Nadia Montenegro, Asistio’s partner, said the former mayor died at 10:55 a.m.

“Thank you Lord for his life. Open the gates of heaven for Boy. Details of the interment will follow,” Montenegro wrote on Instagram.

I love you forever Daddy! Thank you for being the best father any child would want 😭😭😭😭😭 hindi ka na mahihirapan hindi ka masasaktan. Thank you for everything dad. God has gained another angel an extraordinary angel. Hindi namin papabayaan isat isa. Salamat salamat I love you so much!!!! See you soon Daddy!!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤❤❤❤❤ You fought til the end but its time for you to go home and rest. I LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!!!😭 A photo posted by Ynna Asistio Official (@officialynnaa) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

Asistio was survived by his two daughters with Montenegro, Ynna and Alyana Asistio.

He served as Caloocan mayor from 1980 to 1986 and 1988 to 1995. He ran again in the 2013 midterm elections but lost to Oscar Malapitan.

Philippine Entertainment Portal earlier reported that Asistio suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to a Quezon City hospital last Wednesday. YG/JE/rga