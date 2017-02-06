Hotline for reporting bad cops activated

Got complaints against bad cops? Call 0998 970 2286.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has launched a separate hotline where the public can report policemen involved in corruption and other unlawful activities to bolster its internal cleansing efforts.

“Today, we are officially launching the operations of the CITF (counter-intelligence task force) and we are announcing to you the official hotline of the CITF so that the public can send their complaints, information and everything relative to erring policemen,” Dela Rosa said in a press conference on Monday.

Acting on the reports received in the hotline will be the members of the CITF, which will be led Senior Supt. Jose Chiquito Malayo.

Majority of the task force members are 72 combat-trained commandos from the PNP’s elite unit Special Action Force. The rest will come from the PNP’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Intelligence Group.

The PNP formed the CITF after it suspended its drug campaign to prioritize cleansing the ranks of the police force. This was prompted by the controversial killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo by anti-drugs cops inside Camp Crame, the PNP headquarters, late last year. JE/rga