Transport strike forces class suspensions Monday

The ongoing transport strike forced some universities and local governments in Metro Manila to suspend afternoon classes and office work.

University of Santo Tomas (UST) – classes and office suspended starting 12 noon

De La Salle University – classes at all levels and office work at Taft, Makati, and Taguig campuses starting 1:30 p.m.

College of St. Benilde

Colegio de San Juan de Letran – classes suspended starting 2 p.m.; office work suspended from 3 p.m.

Malabon – afternoon classes suspended at all levels

A transport coalition group is protesting the planned phase-out of dilapidated jeepneys.

According to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, 85 government vehicles, 50 motorcycles and two vessels would provide free transportation to stranded passengers while 100 private buses would charge minimal fares.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refresh this page for updates. JE/rga