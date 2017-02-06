Monday, February 6, 2017
P8 minimum fare ok’d for jeepneys in Metro, Regions 3 & 4

/ 01:05 PM February 06, 2017
Starting Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, the minimum fare in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and the Southern Tagalog regions will already be P8. On Monday, the LTFRB approved on Monday a provisional P1 hike in the minimum fare amid rising fuel costs. INQUIRER.NET

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved a provisional one-peso fare hike for public utility jeepneys in Metro Manila and Regions III and IV.

LTFRB chair Martin Delgra made the announcement on Monday, making the minimum fare for PUJs P8 in the covered areas.

Delgra said the hike would be implemented starting on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The hike stemmed from a petition filed by the Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization (ACTO) last year. With reports from Jovic Yee, Philippine Daily Inquirer/CBB/rga

