P8 minimum fare ok’d for jeepneys in Metro, Regions 3 & 4

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved a provisional one-peso fare hike for public utility jeepneys in Metro Manila and Regions III and IV.

LTFRB chair Martin Delgra made the announcement on Monday, making the minimum fare for PUJs P8 in the covered areas.

Delgra said the hike would be implemented starting on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The hike stemmed from a petition filed by the Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization (ACTO) last year. With reports from Jovic Yee, Philippine Daily Inquirer/CBB/rga