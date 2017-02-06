Palace: No Duterte order to bar leftists from Cabinet meetings

Malacañang on Monday said President Rodrigo Duterte had not barred leftist members of his Cabinet from attending meetings, after he terminated the government’s peace talks with communist rebels.

Presidential Communications Office Secretary Martin Andanar commended the performance of Cabinet members from the Left, like Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo and Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol.

“Ayaw ko naman ding pangunahan ang ating Pangulo sa kaniyang gagawin, kung ano ang kaniyang desisyon sa mga Cabinet members na miyembro po ng Kaliwa. Pero I’m sure that the President already knows what to do. Alam din naman natin na magagaling din ang mga Cabinet members na leftist na kasama po natin. Si Secretary Taguiwalo is very good,” Andanar said over state-run Radyo ng Bayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wala po (marching orders). Pero I’m sure that we will hear from the President soon,” he added.

A day after lifting the ceasefire with the New People’s Army, Duterte on Saturday announced the cancelation of peace negotiations with the Reds and ordered government negotiators in Rome to come back to the country.

On Sunday, the President tagged communist rebels as terrorists and said he would order the military and immigration officers to be on the lookout against jailed leftist leaders who were freed to join the peace talks.

Communications Assistant Secretary Ana Maria Banaag earlier said Left-inclined Cabinet members “are still part of the Cabinet and they have the confidence of the President.” CBB/rga