With ceasefire lifted, AFP set to rescue 3 soldiers in Mindanao

MANILA — The rescue of three soldiers taken captive by the communist New Peoples’ Army in Mindanao will be the first combat operation that the Armed Forces of the Philippines will undertake following the withdrawal of the ceasefire declarations by the government and communist rebels.

“We can now conduct combat operations against them (NPA),’’ Marine Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP public affairs chief, said in a radio interview.

Sgt. Solaiman Calucop and Private 1st Class Samuel Garay of the Philippine Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion were abducted by the rebels in Columbio, Sultan Kudarat, last Thursday. Another Army soldier, Pfc. Erwin Salan of the 30th Infantry Battalion, was seized in Alegria, Surigao del Norte, on Jan. 29.

Three other soldiers, earlier seized by the rebels in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, were found dead last week. SFM