Today, Feb. 6, is the 53rd death anniversary of former President Emilio Aguinaldo. Born on March 22, 1869, Aguinaldo was a significant figure in the country’s fight for independence against the Spanish forces. He was 29 years old when he became the first President of the first Philippine Republic in 1899. Aguinaldo died in 1964 at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Quezon City. –Marielle Medina, Inquirer Research