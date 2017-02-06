Foreign chambers back call for full probe of Korean’s slay

The Joint Foreign Chambers (JFC) has expressed support to the Korean Chamber of Commerce Philippines (KCCP) calls for a full investigation of the kidnapping and murder of Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo, saying this put at risk the inflow and outflow of goods and capital.

Along with the KCCP, the JFC includes the American, Australian-New Zealand, Canadian, European, Japanese business chambers in the Philippines, as well as the Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Headquarters Inc.

The JFC said in a statement what happened to Jee had made uncertain “the safety of local and foreign businessmen and residents in the Philippines.”

“We promote trade and investment between their respective countries and regions in both direction, but can only succeed in their mission if peace and order and safety can be guaranteed by the authorities,” the group said. “The kidnapping and brutal killing of Jee Ick-joo puts these expected guarantees in question.”

The JFC agreed with KCCP that Jee’s case would have to be fully investigated, insisting that “the people who did it or organized it be brought to justice fast, and that the government clearly states its policy on peace and order and on the safety of local and foreign residents.”

The JFC also expressed appreciation for President Rodrigo Duterte’s assurance that the people behind Jee’s death would receive the maximum punishment.