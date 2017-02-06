Duterte orders arrest of NDFP negotiators

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY— President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday ordered the arrest of National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) peace negotiators once they set foot in the country.

“Come home because you’re wanted and upon your arrival, I will arrest you and place you back in prison. If you don’t want to go back, you’re fugitives. I will cancel your passports and I will inform the international police for an international warrant (for you),” Mr. Duterte told reporters.

The NDFP on Sunday said all its consultants, who went to Rome for the third round of talks that ended on Jan. 25, were already in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Duterte said he now considered the New People’s Army (NPA), armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), a terrorist group.