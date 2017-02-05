Transport groups go on strike Monday, challenge gov’t policy

MANILA — A transport coalition group has challenged the no-strike policy for public utility vehicles and has said its members will proceed with Monday’s (Feb. 6) transport strike to protest the planned jeepney phaseout.

Jun Magno, president of Stop and Go, said the group has filed for declaratory relief in the Quezon City Regional Trial Court questioning the legality of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) circular.

The LTFRB earlier warned that under MC 2011-04, a PUV operator going on strike to protest any government decision would be suspended or see his franchise revoked.

Transport authorities, meanwhile, would deploy 4,800 military, police and traffic personnel in preparation for the Feb. 6’s strike.

The LTFRB said 85 government vehicles, 50 motorcycles and two vessels would provide free transportation to stranded passengers while 100 private buses would charge minimal fares.

Magno said the jeepney modernization program being pushed by other transport groups was a euphemism for edging out small operators.

He said that under the draft plan, a jeepney operator would have to raise P7 million to get a franchise. The operator must have 20 units by 2018 and increase the fleet to 40 units in 2019. Magno also hit the absurdity of requiring jeepneys to have a GPS and Wi-Fi.

Magno declined to give an estimate of his group’s membership. He said that the affected routes would be in Metro Manila, Regions 3 and 4 and the Bicol area. SFM