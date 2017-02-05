Duterte tells freed Reds: You’re now fugitives

President Duterte on Sunday said communist leaders who were freed by courts are now fugitives and wanted by the Philippine government.

The President issued the warning in Cagayan de Oro after he recalled the unilateral ceasefire with the New People’s Army on Friday and suspended peace talks with communists leaders on Saturday.

“Yung lahat na nasa labas, kayong na-release, umuwi na kayo rito kasi (All communist leaders abroad, those who were released by the court, go home) because you are all wanted and upon you’re arrival I will arrest you and place you back in prison,” Duterte said, referring to peace negotiators from the National Democratic Front.

The President made the announcement on the pending arrest of the communist negotiators following his visit to the wake of the three soldiers who were killed by NPA rebels on Feb. 1, at the Phil. Army’s 4th Infantry Division headquarters in Cagayan de Oro.

Duterte also warned that he will cancel the passports of all leaders, members of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) who will refuse to return to the country and he “will inform the international police for an international warrant.”

“I don’t look upon the CPP and NDF as rebel organization anymore,” he said.

“You want to seek asylum in the Netherlands? OK do so, because the most ignominious that can happen to a Filipino is to die in somebody else’s country,” he said.