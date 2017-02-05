Palace: Peace talks halt ‘deeply disappointing’

Malacañang on Sunday expressed dismay at the termination of the government’s peace negotiations with communist rebels, after a declaration from President Rodrigo Duterte himself.

“Pres. Rodrigo Duterte has declared the suspension of Peace Talks between GRP and CPP-NDF-NPA. He will likewise direct the Philippine delegation to return home,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“This is deeply disappointing as final and lasting peace has been one of his deepest aspirations for the nation,”‘Abella added.

A day after he lifted the ceasefire with New People’s Army, Duterte on Saturday said the peace talks with communists would not continue unless there was a compelling reason to do so. He also called on government negotiators in Rome to come back to the country.

“If I feel that there is a joke somewhere. I will not waste my time,” the President said. “I am not ready to resume peace talks. As I have said, I would like to tell the Filipino people: Peace with the communists might not come in this generation.” JE/rga

