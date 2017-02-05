Dureza on peace talks: Let’s be guided by Duterte declaration

Presidential peace adviser Jesus Dureza on Sunday welcomed the declaration of President Rodrigo Duterte stopping the government’s peace talks with communist rebels.

In a statement, Dureza said Duterte’s judgment calls were aimed at achieving sustainable peace in the country.

“If there is anyone who passionately dreams of — and works on — bringing about sustainable peace in the land, it is President Duterte. His judgment calls are directed towards this goal,” Dureza said. “At the moment, he has clearly spoken on the directions we all in government should take. Let’s take guidance from these recent declarations.

“As I always say, the road to just and lasting peace is not easy to traverse. There are humps and bumps, and curbs and detours along the way. What is important is that we all stay the course,” he added.

A day after he lifted the ceasefire with New People’s Army, Duterte on Saturday said the peace talks with communists would not continue unless there was a compelling reason to do so. He also called on government negotiators in Rome to come home. JE/rga