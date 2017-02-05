Viral mall bomb threat a hoax; public urged to stay vigilant

SM Supermalls on Sunday denied reports of an alleged bomb threat from terror group Abu Sayyaf circulating on social media.

“The information being re-circulated has been verified to be a hoax thru a joint investigation of our company and the local PNP in several areas. Moreover, the said information did not come from any SM Officer,” SM Supermalls said in a statement.

“We continue to stay alert and committed to the security and well-being of customers, tenants and employees at all times,” it added.

The fake PNP report was citing “SM officers” who warned the public against going to SM branches after Abu Sayyaf allegedly threatened to bomb a mall if $15 million would not be given to them.

For its part, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) urged netizens to stop sharing the fake document and to remain calm and vigilant.

“However, like any other report we receive, the PNP is not taking the information for granted. We have strengthened our target hardening measures in all fronts down to the police precinct level. In NCRPO, we maintained our full alert status to ensure the accounting and maximum presence of our policemen in the streets and places of convergence particularly malls,” said NCRPO director Oscar Albayalde.

“The public has nothing to fear, while we request the public to remain calm we ask them to remain vigilant and observant. Please report anything they notice unusual to the nearest police station or to any policeman on sight so that we can act immediately & appropriately. Thank you,” Albayalde added. JE/rga