American shot dead in Pangasinan
DAGUPAN CITY — A 70-year-old American was shot dead on Saturday in San Jacinto town in Pangasinan province.
Danny Blaylock, a retired United States Navy soldier, was walking home in Barangay (village) Casibong at 10:35 a.m. when he was attacked by one of two motorcycle riding men.
Blaylock was declared dead on arrival at a hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.
Witnesses said the motorcycle driver was the gunman.
Investigators found five empty shells from a caliber .45 pistol at the crime scene. CBB/rga