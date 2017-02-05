Sunday, February 5, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

American shot dead in Pangasinan

/ 01:31 PM February 05, 2017
A gun enthusiast fires his Kimber 1911 pistol at the LAX Firing Range in Inglewood, California on September 7, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWN

AFP FILE

DAGUPAN CITY — A 70-year-old American was shot dead on Saturday in San Jacinto town in Pangasinan province.

Danny Blaylock, a retired United States Navy soldier, was walking home in Barangay (village) Casibong at 10:35 a.m. when he was attacked by one of two motorcycle riding men.

Blaylock was declared dead on arrival at a hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witnesses said the motorcycle driver was the gunman.

Investigators found five empty shells from a caliber .45 pistol at the crime scene. CBB/rga

TAGS: American, news, Pangasinan, San Jacinto, Shooting
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net



© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved