BONGABON, Nueva Ecija—A 47-year-old woman was wounded when unidentified suspects strafed their house in Barangay (village) Mantile here at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday as she and her husband were sleeping.



Pastora dela Cruz, a local vendor, was wounded on the left arm and was taken to a hospital in Cabanatuan City for treatment, police said.



Her husband, Rolando, was unharmed.