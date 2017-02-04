16 persons hurt as car plows into pedestrians in Quezon

LUCENA CITY, Quezon—At least sixteen persons were injured after a car plowed into a group of pedestrians walking along a road in Lucban town in Quezon province Saturday, police said.

Chief Insp. Alejandro Onquit, Lucban police chief, said the engine of the ill-fated Hyundai sedan being driven by Roger Peñaflor suddenly malfunctioned and accelerated as it was about to leave the parking

area in the church compound in Barangay (village) 10 at around 2:20 p.m.

Police said the wayward car plowed into the victims walking along San Luis street and hit and damaged several parked vehicles.

Police said Peñaflor claimed that he applied foot and hand brakes but still failed to stop the vehicle due to rapid acceleration.

The victims were brought to a local hospital for treatment but those who sustained serious injuries were transferred to two hospitals in Lucena City.

The driver is detained at Lucban police jail as police investigation continues.